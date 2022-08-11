Warner Bros. Could Scrap $200 Million ‘Flash’ Film as Ezra Miller Legal Problems Worsen

Warner Bros. is struggling to decide what to do with its $200 million, yet unreleased Flash movie as star Ezra Miller’s behavior continues to spiral.

The superhero film which is set for a June, 2023, release faces doubt as Miller’s latest behavior includes charges of felony burglary after the Vermont State Police said that actor was being accused of breaking into a home in Stamford and stealing items from within.

The incident in Vermont is only the latest bout of Miller’s wild behavior. The troubles stem back to his arrest in Hawaii for assault and disorderly conduct. He was later accused of grooming a 12-year-old girl, keeping a mother and her three children in a cult-like situation on his property, and harassing a 12-year-old child.

With the incidents continuing to pile up one after another, Warners is faced with a serious dilemma on what to do with the Flash film in which Miller has the title role, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Insiders say that the studio is looking at three scenarios for how to deal with the film.

In one scenario, Miller gets mental health help and maybe even conducts an interview about his troubles and apologizes for his behavior. In this case, the film goes on as planned in June. And Miller may or may not participate in promoting the movie.

In a second scenario, if Miller refuses to get mental health help and won’t join Warner’s on an apology tour, the film will simply be released without his help in promotion.

Finally, in the third scenario, the $200 million movie is scrapped.

Warners noted that the movie cannot be reshot with a new actor because Miller is in nearly every scene and plays multiple characters in the film. A re-shoot would necessitate completely redoing the entire film from scratch.

Regardless, it is highly unlikely that Miller will be recast as the Flash in any future films featuring the character.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s last public comment about The Flash film was that the studio is committed to a theatrical release despite Miller’s mounting legal woes. But it appears that nothing is set in stone.

Whatever Warners ends up doing, one film has already distanced itself from the troubled actor. The film Daliland cut Miller from all its promotional material just ahead of its debut at the Toronto Film Festival. Miller portrayed a young Salvador Dali in the film about the famed surrealist artist’s life.

