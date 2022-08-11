Woke Mob Pounces On Disney’s ‘Thor’ Director Taika Waititi over Old ‘Transphobic’ Tweets

walks the red carpet ahead of the 'At Eternity's Gate' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2018 in Venice, Italy.
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images/Twitter
Paul Bois

A woke backlash appears to be brewing against Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi over old tweets that some have deemed “transphobic.”

Similar to the Kevin Hart cancelation campaign, the offending tweets that Waititi issued go back nearly a decade before he launched to superstardom with Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit.

In one tweet posted on January 13, 2013, Waititi mocked the idea of men wanting to dress up as women at a beauty pageant.

“No disrespect to men who want to be/dress as women. I should have just said their make-up looks manly,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Waititi used the Thai term “Kathoey,” which the U.K.’s Independent said has a “complex history of meanings related to transgender people, particularly women.”

“My trans friends can walk in heels. but you’re right, actual kathoey are better looking,” he tweeted.

Woke scolds on social media immediately pounced on the resurfaced tweets, demanding that Waititi apologize.

The resurfaced tweets come after Taika Waititi has taken extra steps to ingratiate himself to the woke crowd by inserting LGBTQ sexuality into his latest Thor movie. Speaking to Out Magazine, Waititi brushed off criticisms of his movie being “too gay” by declaring that everyone has a “degree of queerness in them.”

“We’re all queer,” to told the outlet. “Just to varying degrees of where we are on the spectrum, I think. I think, innately, humans have all got some degree of queerness in them.”

Waititi said he intentionally made the character Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, and his own character, Korg, queer for representation purposes, declaring himself a “gay icon.”

“With Thor, it’s great to be able to finally get Tessa’s character, and my character as well, where we’re both queer,” he said.

“I mean, I’m just amazed to hear what my friends think of me. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, you’re looking at a little gay icon over here,’ and it feels really amazing,” he added.

Waititi has not yet responded to the woke-triggering tweets and has yet to make an apology.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.