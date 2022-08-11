Woke Mob Pounces On Disney’s ‘Thor’ Director Taika Waititi over Old ‘Transphobic’ Tweets

A woke backlash appears to be brewing against Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi over old tweets that some have deemed “transphobic.”

Similar to the Kevin Hart cancelation campaign, the offending tweets that Waititi issued go back nearly a decade before he launched to superstardom with Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit.

In one tweet posted on January 13, 2013, Waititi mocked the idea of men wanting to dress up as women at a beauty pageant.

“No disrespect to men who want to be/dress as women. I should have just said their make-up looks manly,” he tweeted.

No disrespect to men who want to be/dress as women. I should have just said their makeup looks manly. Also no disrespect to meth users. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 16, 2013

In another tweet, Waititi used the Thai term “Kathoey,” which the U.K.’s Independent said has a “complex history of meanings related to transgender people, particularly women.”

“My trans friends can walk in heels. but you’re right, actual kathoey are better looking,” he tweeted.

Woke scolds on social media immediately pounced on the resurfaced tweets, demanding that Waititi apologize.

Those defending him are saying it was a long time ago and people change but it wasn't that long ago, he was an adult and transphobia was already considered offensive. He hasn't apologized and based on his Oscar movie and the Thor interviews he doesn't really respect LGBT+ people. https://t.co/bKLhIpWbeN — Ronaldo Trancoso Jr (@ronaldotrancoso) August 10, 2022

dont u find it funny how twitter made taika waititi the symbol of non-toxic masculinity who destroys cishetnormativity when hes actually ur average transphobic piece of trash who tweeted stuff like this. mind u he was over 30 here so it doesnt really matter that it was 2013 https://t.co/RDsOlT8ffJ — Yaoi is Awesome (@micahwheelers) August 9, 2022

Taika Waititi: There's no way my career could be damaged

His tweet from January 16th 2013: https://t.co/y5MxlA0tiJ pic.twitter.com/XbczByjIr6 — jen ♱ (@vierabxn) August 9, 2022

I hope he apologises for this, its absolutely disgusting, but I am just curious as to why and how this barely liked decade old tweet was found and for what purpose were they searching. I ask because I remember what happened with James Gunn, where an alt right grifter 2/3 — Aranock, 4 of Ravens (@Aranock1) August 9, 2022

if you’re a fan of taika waititi i’d mute his name tbh. that shit is foul and i know it’s 9 years old and it’s very unlikely he still believes that but no one should have to see those words — rylan ☻ (@testosteronejew) August 10, 2022

the taika waititi transphobe arc is the least surprising twist in a while the simulation must be getting bored — molly ✨ (@DoSomeMolly) August 10, 2022

The downfall of Taika Waititi was all too predictable — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) August 9, 2022

this is when taika waititi learned about gay people https://t.co/f3X5KwhtFH — little hamburger boy (@jamefaqs) August 9, 2022

So falls the house of Waititi 👹 https://t.co/JGAaukI0lm — Dutch (@Going___Dutch) August 9, 2022

Someone posted this screenshot and…yikes this is worse than I thought 😬 https://t.co/lSleOvk8zk pic.twitter.com/F872eCvvNS — Sergeant Spector 🌙 (Lion of Olympus) (@TheHercAboveAll) August 9, 2022

The resurfaced tweets come after Taika Waititi has taken extra steps to ingratiate himself to the woke crowd by inserting LGBTQ sexuality into his latest Thor movie. Speaking to Out Magazine, Waititi brushed off criticisms of his movie being “too gay” by declaring that everyone has a “degree of queerness in them.”

“We’re all queer,” to told the outlet. “Just to varying degrees of where we are on the spectrum, I think. I think, innately, humans have all got some degree of queerness in them.”

Waititi said he intentionally made the character Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, and his own character, Korg, queer for representation purposes, declaring himself a “gay icon.”

“With Thor, it’s great to be able to finally get Tessa’s character, and my character as well, where we’re both queer,” he said.

“I mean, I’m just amazed to hear what my friends think of me. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, you’re looking at a little gay icon over here,’ and it feels really amazing,” he added.

Waititi has not yet responded to the woke-triggering tweets and has yet to make an apology.