Audio from the desperate 911 call detailing actress Anne Heche’s fiery August 5 car crash in Los Angeles — where she destroyed a woman’s house — has been released.

“A car just went through my neighbor’s house,” the caller at the scene told a 911 dispatcher.

The caller — who at the time didn’t know that the driver was Heche — added that the car was going “very fast,” and ended up “in the second room” of the house, “like ten feet into the house.”

Listen Below:

While speaking to the dispatcher, the caller did not seem to be aware anyone was trapped in the vehicle, or that anything was on fire. But then people can be heard yelling in the background, making it clear that the situation was still dire.

“I’m going to get a hose,” the caller says a little over two minutes into the 911 call, adding, “There’s smoke, somebody smelled smoke.”

“There’s a fire, there’s a fire,” the caller says a minute later, as the sounds of desperate people yelling become more prominent in the background.

“There’s a lot of smoking, it’s taking off.”

The caller then informs the 911 dispatcher that vehicle is on fire “in the house,” and the people at the scene are unable to get the driver out of the car.

Sirens can then be heard in the background as first responders arrived at the scene.

“The smoke is turning really black,” the caller adds. “It’s a big fire.”

It ended up taking 59 firefighters over an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Lynne Mishele, the woman who owned the dwelling the actress obliterated, narrowly escaped with her life, according to one of her neighbors.

Video footage of the inside of the house Heche crashed into showcases the extent of the damage the actress did to the property — putting Mishele’s neighbor’s comment into perspective.

Watch Below:

Aerial video footage also shows first responders pulling Heche from the crash.

The actress can then be seen appearing to sit up in the stretcher before trying to break free from her rescuers.

Watch Below:

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast – a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

Heche was then taken to a local hospital, and her blood was tested.

Later, it was revealed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash.

A doorbell camera also caught Heche’s earlier cocaine-fueled escapade through local streets. In the footage the Donnie Brasco star’s blue Mini Cooper can be seen speeding down a residential road before the sound of a massive car crash can be heard.

Watch Below:

Only on CBSLA: Exclusive video from a Ring doorbell camera shows car owned by actress Anne Heche flying down a neighborhood street in Mar Vista before it crashed into a home Friday. Details: https://t.co/9LwIqB461f pic.twitter.com/FUQKQJjaPJ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 6, 2022

After spending a week in a coma at a local hospital, Heche was taken off life support and died of her injuries from the car crash at the age of 53.

