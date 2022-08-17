Video Inside Home Anne Heche Crashed into Reveals Extent of Damage

Video footage of the inside of the Los Angeles home Anne Heche crashed her car into earlier this month showcases the extent of the damage the actress did to the property before her death last Friday.

“It looks like a bomb went off inside the home where Anne’s car barreled through,” reported TMZ, which obtained the video footage of the devastating aftermath.

Watch Below:

Lynne Mishele, the woman who owned the house that Heche crashed into and destroyed narrowly escaped with her life, according to one of her neighbors.

The video clip of Mishele’s demolished house puts the neighbor’s comment into perspective. She was reportedly in another room when the actress careered into her house.

Mishele also “lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by her neighbors to help rebuild her life. The fundraiser has since garnered over $178,000 from thousands of donors.

The woman’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told TMZ “I am only here to help Lynne go through the process of dealing with insurance companies so that she can start rebuilding her life.”

“This was never about lawsuits or making money,” Holley added. “She has lost everything and is so appreciative of all the love and support she has received.”

Mishele also says she is devastated by Heche’s death, and that her heart goes out to the actress’ family.

After the crash, Heche was pulled from the wreckage by first responders, and then appeared to sit up in the stretcher before trying to break free, according to aerial video footage.

Watch Below:

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast – a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

It was later discovered that Heche had cocaine in her system after her blood was tested for substances when she was taken to the hospital following her fiery crash into Mishele’s home, setting it ablaze.

A doorbell camera also caught the actress’ earlier cocaine-fueled escapade through local streets. In the footage Heche’s blue Mini Cooper can be seen speeding down a residential road before the sound of a massive car crash can be heard.

Only on CBSLA: Exclusive video from a Ring doorbell camera shows car owned by actress Anne Heche flying down a neighborhood street in Mar Vista before it crashed into a home Friday. Details: https://t.co/9LwIqB461f pic.twitter.com/FUQKQJjaPJ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 6, 2022

On Friday, after spending the week in a coma at a local hospital, Heche died of injuries from the car crash at the age of 53, after she was taken off life support.

