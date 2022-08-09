Doorbell Camera Catches Actress Anne Heche’s Car Speeding Down Residential Road Moments Before Fiery Crash

A doorbell camera caught actress Anne Heche’s car speeding down a residential road in Los Angeles, just moments before she crashed into a woman’s home, igniting it ablaze.

In the video, Heche can be seen hightailing it down the residential road in her blue Mini Cooper on Friday morning. Then, the sound of a massive car crash can be heard seconds after the vehicle is seen speeding past the doorbell camera.



One neighbor told Fox News Digital that a firefighter told her a woman “had driven her car at like 100 mph through the trees.”

A video obtained by CBS Los Angeles also shows Heche’s car zooming by.

A video obtained by TMZ shows the actress speeding by at yet another angle.

Before crashing her vehicle, witnesses told TMZ that Heche had hit a garage door with her car, and that they tried to help her out, but she reversed the car and fled the scene.

The Donnie Brasco actress ultimately ended her speeding escapade by crashing her car into a woman’s home, completely destroying it upon impact.

Heche was then taken to a hospital, where she is now in a coma while the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigates her for a possible DUI and hit-and-run.

A public information officer for LAPD told Fox News Digital that authorities obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. If the actress is found to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, then she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run.

Lynne Mishele, the woman who owned the house that Heche crashed into, narrowly escaped with her life, according to a neighbor. Mishele also “lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business.”

Actor Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October, was slammed for rushing to publicly support Heche after her fiery Friday car crash that destroyed Mishele’s home.

