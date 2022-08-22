Nolte: 7 Ways ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Proves Hollywood’s Woke Gestapo Wrong

Top Gun: Maverick is on its way to $700 million domestic. After 13 weeks in release, more than three months, Top Gun: Maverick was in the top four this weekend. Top Gun: Maverick just passed Avengers: Infinity War for the all-time domestic box office crown and will undoubtedly beat Black Panther before the end of its run.

When not accounting for inflation, Top Gun: Maverick will be the top five domestic grosser of all time.

What’s more, Top Gun: Maverick has made another $700 million overseas, which puts its worldwide gross at $1.4 billion —with a “B.” Currently, it’s the 12th highest global grosser ever.

By the time it’s over, it will probably land in the top ten.

But-but-but, the Woketards told me…

Here are all the ways Top Gun: Maverick is proving Hollywood’s Woke Gestapo dead wrong…

Pro-America Doesn’t Sell

Oh, yeah? Top Gun: Maverick is as pro-American as it gets.

Pro-America REALLY Doesn’t Sell In Foreign Countries

Oh, yeah? American values are universal values, which is why pro-America movies have always sold well overseas. Freedom, individual liberty, live and let live, equal opportunity, the pursuit of excellence… That spark exists in all of us and when American filmmakers acknowledge it, it appeals to everyone everywhere.

Appeasing China Is the Only Way to Box Office Glory

Top Gun: Maverick not only doesn’t appease China, but the movie also chose to antagonize China and appeal to Americans by returning the Taiwan patch to Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s jacket. What’s more, Top Gun made all this money without playing in China.

Older Audiences Don’t Go To The Movies

This is the lie Hollywood tells itself so it doesn’t have to produce movies that appeal to older, non-woke Americans. Oh, they will never show up no matter what we do, so why bother? That’s not true at all. Everyone loves going to the movies. Everyone. What they don’t love are bad movies, woketard movies, movies full of gay sex, and men dressed as women as though that is perfectly normal. If you make movies for older audiences that aren’t condescending, political, and insulting, they will come out in droves.

Only Superhero Movies Make Big Money

This is absurd. Sure, you can make a rollercoaster ride of a movie and make big money with these instantly forgettable carnival rides. Many of us, though, prefer to feel something at the movies. We want to be inspired, moved, and have our hearts broken and mended… We want to see men and women at their best, better themselves, fall in love, strive, fail, pick themselves up and try again… Marvel can run around the Universe all it wants, but there is nothing more infinite or fascinating than the human condition.

Moviegoers Reject Traditional Gender Roles

Top Gun: Maverick is all about the beauty and necessity of what is now called “toxic masculinity.” But it’s also about how women improve men, make us better, and how that’s every bit as necessary as quick reflexes and muscle mass. Moviegoers don’t reject those ideals. Moviegoers — men and women — are hungrier than ever to see those ideals portrayed in their entertainment. This woketard assault on human nature has us hungrier than ever for normalcy.

The Pandemic Killed Movies

No, left-wing woketardery is killing the movies. You killed Star Wars; you’re killing Marvel; you killed Toy Story; you killed Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, the Terminator, and a dozen more golden geese. Instead of looking to entertain us, you insult and lecture; you sell your perversions as normal and seek to destroy the innocence of our children. Most unforgivable is how all of this breaks the storytelling spell.

The greatest sin a storyteller can commit is crashing into the story to reveal himself. This is done constantly, and we won’t stand for it.

Twenty years ago, Top Gun: Maverick would not have made anywhere near $700 million.

Why?

Because 20 years ago, the qualities that made Top Gun: Maverick successful were the norm, not the exception.

People flocked to Top Gun: Maverick not just to see what is an objectively great movie but to remember how going to the movies used to be an amazing experience, one that brought joy, not disgust, beauty, not perversion, and storytellers’ determined to transport you, not insult you.