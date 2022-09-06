Jennifer Lawrence Declares ‘I Love All Babies,’ Then Laments End of Roe v. Wade

Actress Jennifer Lawrence declared ‘I love all babies,” then claimed every parent with a daughter should be pro-abortion in a recent interview with Vogue.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love,” Lawrence said.

“I also fell in love with all babies everywhere,” the actress continued. “Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, precious.”

Lawrence, however, went on to explain that when she herself first got pregnant in her early 20s, she intended to get an abortion, but before she could, “I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal.”

Eventually, the Hunger Games star did end up having a successful pregnancy, giving birth to her first child earlier this year.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” she said.

Lawrence also expressed that she found it incredibly upsetting that the United States had elected former President Donald Trump.

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise,” the actress bizarrely said.

The Silver Linings Playbook star went on to say that she couldn’t understand how someone could have a daughter and also be pro-life.

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” Lawrence asked.

This is not the first time Lawrence has made her pro-abortion stance known.

Last October, while visibly pregnant, the actress showed her support for the killing of unborn children alongside comedian Amy Schumer at a pro-abortion rally in New York City.

