Alex Marlow: ‘My Son Hunter’ Is ‘Rooted in Historical Acccuracy’

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said on Wednesday’s edition of Charlie Kirk’s eponymous podcast that the film My Son Hunter is a movie “rooted in historical accuracy” and produced with a prioritization of aesthetics and entertainment over politics.

“This approach is aesthetics first, politics second,” Marlow remarked. “You will enjoy this movie, because it’s a glossy Hollywood production with snappy dialogue and good-looking people. You also will learn a lot, and the learning a lot part is huge for us, because we want to make movies for conservative audiences with conservatives in mind, but they have to be entertaining first, and that’s why we made this our first movie.”

Kirk highlighted one of My Son Hunter’s introductory messages: “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.” It’s a brilliant line,” Marlow replied. He emphasized, “The movie is rooted in historical accuracy.”

Listen below:

Conservative must create and support quality cultural content sharing their values, Marlow maintained.

“Culture is not just about what you’re consuming every day,” he stated. “It’s what you’re talking about, it’s what you’re thinking about, and it’s getting new ideas into the realm of what ideas are acceptable.”

He went on, “You have to create [cultural content].”

Marlow forecasted a possible future in which Breitbart News becomes a hub of cultural content for artists and other creative persons.

“Hopefully this will send a signal to you artists in the audience,” he said. “I know there are a lot of you out there who want to have a future in the arts, and don’t want to feel like you’ll just automatically be canceled. I would love it if one day, in a few years, if Breitbart would be the number one place you can go.”

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film is available at MySonHunter.com and becomes available for streaming and downloading September 7. The trailer has already been viewed over 4.5 million times across social media.