‘My Son Hunter’ Director Robert Davi to ‘Voiceless Conservatives’: ‘We Put Ourselves On the Line Culturally … This Is for You’

Davi reflected on the film’s production and fundraising. “I’s quite phenomenal,” he said. “It’s a team effort. We had the people from the unreported society, Unreported Story Society, who crowd-funded [the film]. He praised My Son Hunter‘s producers Ann McElhinney and Phelan McAleer, as well as its screenwriter Brian Godawa.

Davi shared an anecdote in which McAleer told him Hunter Biden’s lawyer showed up at one their filming locations in Belgrade, Serbia.

He remarked: While we were filming, the producer of the film — he’s a northern Irish guy, Phelim McAleer, good guy, very funny — he goes, “We’ve got a documentary crew. They’re doing a film about Hunter Biden.” … [Phelim McAleer later told me], “You know those people that came to the set? That was Hunter Biden’s lawyer. That’s a guy named Morrison. He gave two million dollars to bail out Hunter Biden for his tax fee.” That’s what that story is. I don’t know if they came to interdict it or to stop it or what they did, but they showed up on the set under a assumed identity.

Davi highlighted his partnership with Breitbart News for My Son Hunter‘s distribution. “Working with Breitbart on this project made perfect sense to me. They’ve always been the first ones through the door, taking on the media, and waging the culture war,” he said in August.

Johnson emphasized the impact of culture on politics. “Creation of culture is how you save a society,” he maintained.

My Son Hunter, Johnson considered, belong to a burgeoning “parallel economy” of art built by “conservatives [to] produce gorgeous, cinematic movies” as part of a “non-woke agenda.”

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com

