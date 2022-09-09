‘My Son Hunter’ Director Robert Davi to ‘Voiceless Conservatives’: ‘We Put Ourselves On the Line Culturally … This Is for You’

“We put ourselves on the line, culturally,” veteran actor Robert Davi, director of My Son Hunter, said on Thursday during an interview with Benny Johnson on the latter’s eponymous podcast.
Davi urged conservatives to support the film as part of a broader mission to create cultural content reflecting their values.
“You’ve got to vote by getting this film. You’ve got to vote in November. Let’s show them the power of the people, the 74, 80 million people that remained voiceless. This is how you can give your voice,” the Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, and The Goonies star said.
“This is for you,” he continued. “We put ourselves on the line, culturally, so we can bring messages to you, and we need your support on this, because we want people to see it and it’s good.”
Davi reflected on the film’s production and fundraising. “I’s quite phenomenal,” he said. “It’s a team effort. We had the people from the unreported society, Unreported Story Society, who crowd-funded [the film]. He praised My Son Hunter‘s producers Ann McElhinney and Phelan McAleer, as well as its screenwriter Brian Godawa.
Davi shared an anecdote in which McAleer told him Hunter Biden’s lawyer showed up at one their filming locations in Belgrade, Serbia.
He remarked:
While we were filming, the producer of the film — he’s a northern Irish guy, Phelim McAleer, good guy, very funny — he goes, “We’ve got a documentary crew. They’re doing a film about Hunter Biden.”
[Phelim McAleer later told me], “You know those people that came to the set? That was Hunter Biden’s lawyer. That’s a guy named Morrison. He gave two million dollars to bail out Hunter Biden for his tax fee.”
That’s what that story is. I don’t know if they came to interdict it or to stop it or what they did, but they showed up on the set under a assumed identity.
Davi highlighted his partnership with Breitbart News for My Son Hunter‘s distribution. “Working with Breitbart on this project made perfect sense to me. They’ve always been the first ones through the door, taking on the media, and waging the culture war,” he said in August.
#MySonHunter is out!
The story that the media doesn’t want you to see, available on streaming now! https://t.co/R2OKYZD4VG is the place to go. pic.twitter.com/4AT1736Eup
— My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 7, 2022
Johnson emphasized the impact of culture on politics. “Creation of culture is how you save a society,” he maintained.
My Son Hunter, Johnson considered, belong to a burgeoning “parallel economy” of art built by “conservatives [to] produce gorgeous, cinematic movies” as part of a “non-woke agenda.”
