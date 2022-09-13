Blackface-wearing, N-word spewing, and confirmed ratings poison Jimmy Kimmel is being accused of “white privilege” over a stunt he performed at Monday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

After driving the Emmy ratings to record-low ratings in 2020 (he did the same for the Academy Awards) (he did the same for his own late-night show), Kimmel was not asked to host this year. But he was on hand for a skit that’s blowing up in his dumb, woketard face.

The skit involved Will Arnett dragging Kimmel by his feet onto the Emmy stage. The gag was that after losing the “Emmy for his late-night series for the 13th time in a row,” Kimmel was too drunk to present the Emmy for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. So, while Arnett did the particulars, Kimmel remained on his back, pretending to be unconscious.

So far, so good.

Except.

After star and creator Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for writing Abbott Elementary, Kimmel stayed put. Throughout her entire speech, he lay there stealing her spotlight.

You don’t do that. You present. You get out of the way. The spotlight no longer belongs to you. You hand the spotlight to the winner. That’s what gracious people do. That’s what they have always done. Kimmel had plenty of time to pick himself up off-camera as viewers watched Brunson react to her win and make her way to the stage. Arnett could have also dragged him offstage to cap the joke.

So now, because he is a white man and Brunson is a black woman, Jimmy Kimmel is getting a sweet taste of the Woke Terror he enables and feeds.

New York Post:

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is being accused of “white privilege” after overshadowing “Abbott Elementary” star-creator Quinta Brunson’s 2022 Emmys speech with a decidedly obnoxious sketch. Footage of the stunt is going viral as awards-show fans rip the funnyman for allegedly ruining her big moment. … Many accused the host of epitomizing “white male privilege” with one critic writing, “If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is.” One angry Twitter post seconded their sentiment, writing: “Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it. White men really are insufferable.”

The incident also trended on Twitter.

To her eternal credit, Brunson revealed something all-too-rare in entertainment circles today: grace, class, and an unwillingness to create a grievance. When asked about Kimmel’s stunt, Brunson showed poise and decency.

“I know Jimmy Kimmel. The bit didn’t bother me,” she said. “Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot. He was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott Elementary.’ He was the first person to message me on Instagram.”

“He was so excited it was going to be on ABC,” she added. “I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers.”

Imagine how much better our culture would be if more people were as generous and mature as Brunson. Kimmel could learn a thing or two from Brunson.

