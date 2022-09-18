My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden invested in Chinese companies producing surveillance technology used on Uyghurs.

Hunter Biden’s investment company, Bohai Harvest RST, which was financed by a subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party’s Bank of China, is part of a group of investors with interest in a smartphone app used to monitor Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, according to reporting by The Intercept.

The group purchased interest in the app, which relies on Face++ facial recognition software, in 2017, and is used by Chinese security forces to collect a massive database of information about Xinjiang citizens — victims of genocide by the Chinese Communist Party.

The app “provides law enforcement with easy, daily access to data detailing the religious activity, blood type, and even the amount of electricity used by ethnic minority Muslims living in the western province of Xinjiang,” according to The Intercept.

The report goes on to detail how Bohai Harvest RST “bought into Face++, part of a $460 million haul in the company’s Series C investment round.”

Hunter Biden formed Bohai Harvest with partners closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army, including Patrick Ho, for instance, who Hunter infamously referred to as “the fucking spy chief of China.”

