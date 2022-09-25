Woke Outrage: Leftists Triggered by ‘House of the Dragon’ Killing Off Gay Character

Woke LGBTQIA2S+ activists are triggered over House of the Dragon, the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series, killing off a gay character in episode five of its first season.

“To introduce a rare couple of queers to the series, only for one of them to be dispatched, quickly, in visceral fashion, leaves an awful taste,” British GQ writer Jack King wrote in a piece, headlined, “Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a queer problem.”

King was referring to a scene in House of the Dragon, in which Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) graphically murders Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), who is in a homosexual relationship with Laenor Valaryon (Theo Nate).

And here I was thinking that Ser Criston Cole was an ally — Jack (@jackarking) September 19, 2022

“It’s not the first time that queer characters have been introduced simply to face their ghoulish, bloody demise,” King lamented, insisting that “treatment of gays” in the Game of Thrones universe “has been a long-standing point of debate.”

While King acknowledged that straight men, women, children — pretty much every type of character — have suffered violence and brutal deaths in the Game of Thrones world (a fantasy series inspired by the Early Middle Ages), he nonetheless claimed that “there are certain demographics who get the brunt of it more than most.”

The British GQ writer also pointed to a 2016 piece, titled, “Game of Thrones Has a Gay Problem,” by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, who complained that gay characters in the original series “met especially bloody and ignominious deaths” — omitting the fact that a total of 6,887 characters died throughout the course of the series.

Amusingly, King went on to say that House of the Dragon — set in a time period reminiscent of the European Dark Ages — “feels outdated.”

“It’s not just the gays that get the short end of it in the world of Game of Thrones, but it’s unsettling that, even in 2022, a roomful of writers might still default to the same trope,” the writer complained.

Criston Cole’s motive for killing Joffrey Lonmouth, however, did not appear to be because the character was gay, as the murder happened shortly after Lonmouth revealed that he knew Cole’s secret: that he had slept with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock).

Nonetheless, viewers rushed to social media to deem the fictional House of the Dragon character “homophobic.”

“criston cole [is] homophobic spread the word,” one Twitter user said in a tweet, which received more than 1,622 likes.

“I will never forgive Criston Cole that homophobic rat for ruining this,” another wrote.

“Ser Criston Cole started that fight cuz he’s homophobic I see no other logical reason,” another Twitter user claimed.

“Oh my god this is so brutal and very obvious why he did it and I swear if I EVER hear someone defend Criston Cole again- you are dead to me. This man is a homophobic incel,” another whined.

“Ser Criston Cole the most homophobic man in the 7 Kingdoms,” another tweeted.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.