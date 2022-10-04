Oscar Voters Already Souring on Will Smith in ‘Emancipation’: ‘No F**king Way’ I’m Voting for Him

Oscar voters are already saying they won’t cast their ballots for Will Smith in Emancipation, with some arguing it is still too soon after the actor infamously slapped Chris Rock onstage during the last Oscars telecast.

Will Smith is attempting a career comeback with Emancipation, a slavery drama that Apple will release in cinemas on December 2, with a streaming debut a week later. Several Academy members told The Hollywood Reporter under condition of anonymity that they would not vote for Smith under any circumstance.

“Would I vote for Smith? NO FUCKING WAY. His shameful violent outburst and pathetic sniveling ‘acceptance’ diatribe witnessed by millions — and his blatant disrespect of the Academy — should preclude him from any consideration and reward from AMPAS members for life,” said a member of the producers branch.

“No chance I would vote for him. However, I support the release of Emancipation,” said a member of the Academy’s directors branch. “I think more time should go by before Will Smith is considered for any award. I’m surprised Emancipation is being released, but I assume it’s for financial reasons, as well as hoping for award nominations,” said a member of the actors branch. “Would I vote for Will Smith? Not a chance.” said a member of the executive branch, which represents Hollywood studio executives. “Nominating Will Smith would be a slap in the face to the Academy,” said a music branch member. “I hope the members of the Academy stick to their guns and ignore any award consideration for Mr. Smith,” said a sound branch member. “I would not vote for him if he is nominated. I think this decision is gross and insulting. I have nothing against the guy, but he did what he did. No thanks,” said a member of the marketing and public relations branch.

Some Oscar voters told The Reporter they would consider voting for Smith if his performance merits it. “We should judge the work, not the actor’s life and personality,” said one Academy member.

In March, Will Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock live at the Oscars after Rock told a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The same evening, Will Smith won his first Oscar for his performance in King Richard.

Following the incident, which has since become one of the most infamous moments in Oscars history, Smith voluntarily resigned from the Academy. The organization’s Board of Governors later sanctioned the actor by banning him from all official events for the next ten years.

