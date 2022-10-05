Kanye West Defies Critics with Another ‘White Lives Matter’ Post: ‘THEY DO’

Grammy-winning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West defied his critics on Wednesday evening with another “White Lives Matter” post.

“Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” West wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which featured a photo of a sweatshirt adorned with the words “White Lives Matter.”

On Monday, West caused the woke national mob to have a public meltdown when he was seen at his YZY season 9 presentation in Paris, France, wearing a sweatshirt with the words “White Lives Matter” written on the back of it.

Moreover, the rapper wasn’t the only one wearing “White Lives Matter” apparel, as other models in the presentation — along with conservative firebrand Candace Owens — were seen sporting the variations of the same design.

Fashion journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson responded by deeming the “White Lives Matter” clothing an “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act,” according to a report by Page Six.

“The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence,” Karefa-Johnson added. “As we all work through the trauma of this moment, especially those of us who suffered in that room, let’s have some grace for one another.”

While it remains unclear how attendees “suffered” upon seeing others wearing clothing with the words “White Lives Matter” on it, West also took Instagram to call out some of his critics for behavior that he found to be hypocritical.

“Why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” West asked, referring to critics of his “White Lives Matter” apparel, who he said remained silent when his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wouldn’t let him see his children, despite believing Kardashian to be in the wrong.

“Or we just chime in when we want to tear a black man down for actually having a different political opinion,” West added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.