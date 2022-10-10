Box Office: ‘Smile’ #1 for 2nd Week, David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Flops

Oct. 9 (UPI) — Sosie Bacon’s horror movie, Smile, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Lyle Lyle Crocodile with $11.5 million, followed by Amsterdam at No. 3 with $6.5 million, The Woman King at No. 4 with $5.3 million and Don’t Worry Darling at No. 5 with $3.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Avatar at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Barbarian at No. 7 with $2.18 million, Bros at No. 8 with $2.15 million, Terrifier 2 at No. 9 with $825,000 and Top Gun: Maverick at No. 10 with $800,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 grossed about $52.9 million, compared with last weekend’s Top performers, which raked in about $56.8 million with Smile in the lead with $22 million.