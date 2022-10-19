Donald Trump Predicts ‘It Is Over’ for NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘A Bad Show That’s Not Funny or Smart’

Former President Donald Trump has predicted that NBC’s long-running Saturday Night Live will soon come to an end, calling it a “bad show that’s not funny or smart.”

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump noted that the show’s ratings have plummeted and its tone has become too angry under its left-wing producer, Lorne Michaels.

“I once hosted Saturday Night Live, and the ratings were HUUUGE!” Trump wrote. “Now, however, the ratings are lower than ever before, and the show will probably be put to ‘rest.’ It is just not, at these levels, sustainable – A bad show that’s not funny or smart.”

He continued: “L.M. [Lorne Michaels] is angry and exhausted, the show even more so. It was once good, never great, but now, like the Late Night Losers who have lost their audience but have no idea why, it is over for SNL – A great thing for America!”

Trump hosted SNL in 2004 and again in 2015 when he was running for president.

Watch below:

But in recent seasons, SNL has been plagued by falling ratings as the once irreverent show has become a predictable mouthpiece for Democrats and the woke left. Following Trump’s 2016 electoral victory, cast member Kate McKinnon mourned by performing “Hallelujah” in character as Hillary Clinton.

Frequent guest Alec Baldwin played Trump numerous times, but his impersonation was more angry than funny. Not surprisingly, he won an Emmy Award for it.

By contrast, SNL has gone relatively easy on President Joe Biden, especially during his first year in office, despite his numerous public embarrassments. Only when Biden’s approval ratings tanked did the show begin lampooning him.

The show has also seen a number of high-profile cast members quit in recent months, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, and Chris Redd. Among their replacements is the show’s first gender “non-binary” cast member, Molly Kearney.

As Breitbart News reported, SNL‘s Kenan Thompson warned that the show could “go down in flames” if it goes on for too long.

