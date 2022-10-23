Kanye West Says ‘Django Unchained’ Was a Music Video Concept He Pitched to Jamie Foxx & Quentin Tarantino

Controversial rapper and business mogul Kanye West is now claiming that the idea for the film Django Unchained was his and he pitched the idea to the film’s star Jamie Foxx and director Quentin Tarantino.

West told British talk show host Piers Morgan that he discussed the idea of the movie with Jamie Foxx when they worked together for the 2005 music video for “Gold Digger,” according to Variety.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger,'” West told Morgan. “And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

The music video did not include the slavery themes West claims he originated, but the theme does drive the 2012 all-star gunslinger film.

The “Ye” rapper has become a focus of criticism for his recent antisemitic rants in interviews and on social media, most recently for his boasting that he can make as many antisemitic comments as he wants and still keep his partnership with Adidas.

“The thing about it being Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic s**t and they cannot drop me,” West said on a video that circulated on social media, Breitbart News reported. “Now what? Now what?”

West’s comments about Adidas came on the heels of calls by the Anti-Defamation League for the sportswear giant to drop West.

West’s social media accounts were suspended this month for his antisemitic posts, and he also ended his banking relationship with JP Morgan Chase — though the two severed ties before his controversial actions.

One of the social media posts that caused a firestorm of criticism was his warning that he intended to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” as Breitbart News reported on Oct. 9.

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this weekend after he made several antisemitic posts, including a warning that he intended to go to “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in subsequent posts. https://t.co/Tp3FNVxbSo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 9, 2022

After he was suspended by Twitter, West delivered an apology saying he is sorry for hurting people, but that he still “absolutely” does not regret posting the tweet.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston