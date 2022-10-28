Late-Night Comedy Hosts Mock Herschel Walker as Stupid, Incapable Black Man

Late-night corporate comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert launched broadsides against Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker this week as Democrats hit the panic button over polls showing the Republican leading incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) despite the non-stop media attacks on his character.

On Thursday, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a doctored clip of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson appearing to call Herschel Walker “mentally defective.” In reality, Carlson was referring to Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D).

Wow! Tucker’s finally starting to come around pic.twitter.com/CdGlgvT5b0 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 27, 2022

Kimmel used his ABC platform to hurl multiple insults at Walker this week, including one about the anonymous women who have accused the pro-life Walker of pressuring them into getting abortions.

Walker has denied ever paying for an abortion. He told reporters this week that he was “done with this foolishness,” adding that “I didn’t kill JFK, either.”

“That one is true. He did not kill JFK,” said Kimmel. “But if he had killed him, he would’ve done it while he was in the womb.”

Watch below:

CBS’s Stephen Colbert also tweeted a joke about the accusations against Walker.

Colbert used his show to continue his jokes on Walker, saying the former NFL star was at the abortion clinic so much that he probably “has his own parking spot.”

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Herschel Walker had reclaimed his advantage over Warnock by four points in a Moore Information Group poll. Walker now leads Warnock by four points (46-42).

Another poll, taken by the Trafalgar Group and the conservative media outlet Daily Wire, found Walker also leading at 49 percent and Warnock at 47 percent.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com