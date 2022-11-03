Report: Kanye West Paid Settlement to Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler, Nazis

Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who accused the billionaire rapper and fashion titan of expressing anti-semitic views — an allegation that West has denied.

The former employee alleged having witnessed more than one incident in which West praised Hitler or Nazis in business meetings, according to a report from NBC News. The outlet said it has withheld the name of the employee and certain details of the settlement because the individual signed a non-disclosure agreement.

West reportedly denied the claims made by the former employee in the agreement.

Six other people who have worked with West or witnessed him in professional settings in the past five years have come forward alleging they also heard him praise Hitler or mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people, according to NBC News.

Three of them are former employees or collaborators, while three other people said they recalled a 2018 incident in which West went on an anti-semitic tirade in an interview at TMZ’s offices.

Ryder Ripps, a conceptual artist who worked with West on and off from 2014 to 2018, told NBC News he recalled multiple times when West spoke positively about Hitler and the Nazis or mentioned anti-Jewish conspiracies during meetings in the summer and fall of 2018.

Ripps, who is Jewish, said he pushed back against West’s comments at the time but thought they “didn’t seem that dangerous.”

He changed his mind following West’s recent spate of anti-semitic comments. “With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, Kanye West has lost a string of business partners as a result of his anti-semitic comments, including Adidas, Foot Locker, Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.

West revealed last week he lost $2 billion in just one day following his series of anti-semitic rants.

