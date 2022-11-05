Disney-Marvel Stars Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle Teaming Up to ‘Save Democracy’ from GOP ‘Nutjobs’ in Wisconsin

They saved mankind in the movies. Now they want to save Wisconsin from Republican “nutjobs.” Disney-Marvel actors Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle are teaming up for a last-ditch fundraiser to help Democrat candidates in Wisconsin prevail over the GOP in the midterms.

“We are going to fight for the safeguard of American democracy against these nutjobs!” Wisconsin-native Ruffalo says in a video announcing the event. “We can win, we can win, we can win, we can win. We’re going to win!”

Watch below:

Ruffalo and Cheadle will headline the Sunday, November 6 Marvel-themed fundraiser, which is billed as “The Marvel Cast Unites To Save Democracy.” Other Marvel stars scheduled to appear include Rosario Dawson, Natalia Cordova, and Clark Gregg.

Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes (D) will make a guest appearance as he continues to lag behind incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in some polls.

“As goes Wisconsin, so goes the nation. Your donation will help us defeat MAGA Republicans up-and-down the ballot, and ensure that pro-democracy candidates win,” the fundraiser’s official invitation states.

The fundraiser comes amid Democrat desperation following new polls showing GOP candidates have taken the lead.

As Breitbart News reported, Sen. Johnson and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels are ahead of their Democrat opponents one week from election day. In the Senate race, Johnson leads Mandela Barnes by three points, at 48 to 45 percent, with eight percent of respondents having not yet made up their minds on which candidate to support, according to a Fox News poll found.

The same poll found Michels beating incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers by a small margin, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Hollywood’s bizarre obsession with Wisconsin politics played out in epic scale in the 2020 election, with celebrities lining up to lend their star power the help flip the state blue.

This election season, the casts of NBC’s The West Wing and HBO’s Veep held a crossover reunion fundraiser that raked in $700,000.

