Panic: Howard Stern Fears Second Civil War if Herschel Walker Wins

Radio shock jock Howard Stern turned up the temperature this week when he openly hinted at a second Civil War if Republican Herschel Walker claims the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

Leading into Tuesday, most polls and predictions have pegged Walker as the winner against Democrat Raphael Warnock, news that did not sit well with notorious conservative hater Howard Stern.

“Herschel Walker. Holy fuck! They’re saying he’s going to win in Georgia. Are you fucking dummies? They always talk about another Civil War, well, I think there is going to be one. I mean, how the fuck could you elect that guy. You got to be out of your fucking skull.”

Howard Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers wholeheartedly agreed as he proceeded to claim Herschel Walker was lower than a “mental case.”

“Are you fucking kidding me? I don’t care what party, what you believe, what you think would be good for America, would you vote for this fucking … I don’t know what the fuck he is. I was going to say like mental case, but I don’t even know if that’s fair to mental cases. I just don’t know,” he said.

In the same episode, Stern also wondered if people have taken the concept of free speech too far to mean saying the most extreme of ideas without consequence.

Stern said, “Everyone is feeling really empowered to say whatever dumb fucking thing is on their brain and then they go, ‘Oh, c’mon! C’mon, man! Give me a break. Heil Hitler, now let’s move on. Heil Hitler! Hitler threw the Jews in the ovens, leave me alone. I just want to say things like that. I just want to say what I have to say.'”

Whether or not it leads to the second Civil War, a recent Trafalgar Group/DW poll showed Walker leads Warnock 48.9 percent to 46.5 percent while Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver trails far behind with just 4.6 percent of support.

Leading up to Tuesday, Walker’s closing message has been attacking Raphael Warnock for his extremist stance on energy.

“When you have a president talking about the biggest threat to democracy, it seems to be to electing a Republican,” Walker told Fox News on Sunday.

“But I want everyone that is listening to me – the biggest threat to democracy is to have him at the White House. And the biggest threat to democracy is to have someone like Senator Warnock, that voted against our Keystone pipeline, which put us in an international threat.”