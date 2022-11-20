Report: ‘Power Rangers’ Actor and MMA Athlete Jason David Frank Dies of Suicide at 49

Jason David Frank — the mixed martial arts athlete who starred in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series and movie — has reportedly died at age 49.

The actor died in Texas, with sources with direct knowledge telling TMZ that his death was the result of suicide.

Jason David Frank rose to fame playing Tommy Oliver — first the Green Ranger, later the White Ranger — in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, which debuted on Fox Kids in 1993 and ran for three seasons. He reprised the role in the 1995 movie of the same name that was released by 20th Century Fox.

Frank was also a gifted mixed martial arts athlete who competed in both amateur and professional matches. Throughout his career, the actor would return to playing Tommy Oliver in various Power Ranger spin-offs and reboot series.

Frank is survived by his four children, according to TMZ.

The actor’s representative Justine Hunt told the outlet: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

