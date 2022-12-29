Ukraine Compares War with Russia to ‘Die Hard’

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released a Christmas-themed video comparing the country’s war against Russia to the 1988 film Die Hard.

The video, which was posted to social media on Monday, features clips an edited version of a trailer for Die Hard, with captions throughout insisting that the “underdog” will win the fight.

“This holiday season, Ukraine celebrates the festive tale of how an arrogant terrorist’s special military operation was thwarted by a scrappy underdog,” the captions read in the video.

An underdog who wins against the bad guys. This is the kind of story we all enjoy.

Dedicated to all the die hards on the front line.

Ukraine will win!

Yippee Ki-Yay…! pic.twitter.com/JaZzqlOZA7 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 26, 2022

The video appears to depict actor Alan Rickman’s character Hans Gruber as Russia, and actor Bruce Willis’ character John McClane as Ukraine.

“It was the perfect plan with nothing left to chance until it all went wrong. The war he never wanted is the one he can’t afford to lose,” the captions continue in the video.

The video concludes with the message: “This Christmas the age-old story of David and Goliath hit close to home.”

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress, and claimed that the aid the U.S. has already given Ukraine is not enough.

“Your support is crucial,” Zelensky said. “We have artillery. Yes. Thank you. Is it enough? Honestly, not really — more cannons and shells are needed.”

Congress has already passed $66 billion for Ukraine aid earlier this year. An additional $45 billion for Ukraine is in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill is passed by Congress this past week, meaning that American taxpayers are set to spend a grand total of $111 billion on Ukraine in less than one year.

On Thursday, the enormous spending bill passed the Senate by a vote of 68-29, with 18 Republicans voting for the 4,155-page bill after just days following its release.

