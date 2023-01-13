George Takei Says He Came Out as Gay Because Arnold Schwarzenegger Vetoed Gay Marriage: ‘I Was So Angry’ at Him

Star Trek actor George Takei said that he was motivated to publicly come out as gay late in life because then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) vetoed the state’s gay marriage legislation.

“I was so angry that I spoke to the press for the first time as a gay man at the age of 68,” he reportedly said in a recent interview with the British theater publication The Stage.

George Takei, who is now 85, recounted how he came out in 2005 during an interview with Frontiers, a gay magazine in the Los Angeles area.

“Why did I come out when I did? Because Schwarzenegger presented himself as a movie star who had worked and was friends with gays and lesbians, many of whom voted for him, but then vetoed that bill. I was so angry that I spoke to the press for the first time as a gay man at the age of 68,” he told The Stage.

Takei said he was already in a long-term relationship with his now-husband, but was afraid coming out would ruin his Hollywood career.

“Why did it take me so long to come out?” he said. “Because I’m an actor and I wanted to work. I learned at a young age that you couldn’t be an openly gay actor and hope to be employed. And I was already an Asian-American actor, so I was already limited a lot. To this day, there are big Hollywood actors who are not out in order to protect their careers.”

In 2005, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed A.B. 849, which would have legalized same-sex marriage in California. Two years later, he vetoed A.B. 43, known as the Religious Freedom & Civil Marriage Protection Act, which also would have legalized same-sex marriage in the state.

After leaving Sacramento and resuming his Hollywood career, Schwarzenegger made an about-face and publicly supported gay marriage, even praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

