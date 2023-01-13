Woke Bookseller Strips J.K. Rowling Name from Used ‘Harry Potter’ Copies

A woke 23-year-old bookseller in Toronto has been repackaging used Harry Potter books with his own custom covers that exclude author J.K. Rowling’s name to appease LGBTQ fascists.

Artist Laur Flom reportedly started the project to “help” Harry Potter fans who might have a problem with supporting Rowling’s work due to her advocacy against transgender radicalism. He has now completed at least 30 “re-bound” books that he offers for sale.

“The project is spurred by her transphobia … I was [a fan]. Growing up when I did, it was a given that you would read ‘Harry Potter,'” he told SWNS, as reported by Fox News.

Flom said that Rowling’s “views on people like me” left a bad taste in his mouth.

“It raised questions about the ethics of consuming her work,” he said, adding that “the purpose of this project is to create a safe space for fans to find comfort in the books and critically engage with J.K Rowling’s work.”

Flom buys secondhand copies of the books and removes the covers along with the copyright pages bearing Rowling’s name, replacing them with covers of his own design.

“Each book apparently takes around 12 hours for Flom to re-bind — not including the time it takes for him to package the books and send them off to buyers,” noted Fox News. “Flom reportedly sells each newly bound book for about $170. For a set of seven, he charges roughly $1,200. A portion of each sale is donated to charities that serve the transgender community.”

Flom said that he receives mostly positive reactions and that he hopes his work will highlight Rowling’s transphobia.

“I would hope that the impact of my project is just to bring light to [Rowling’s] transphobia and to make people aware of the things she has said … I get so many comments just asking what she had done,” he said.