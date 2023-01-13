Woke Bookseller Strips J.K. Rowling Name from Used ‘Harry Potter’ Copies

A woke 23-year-old bookseller in Toronto has been repackaging used Harry Potter books with his own custom covers that exclude author J.K. Rowling’s name to appease LGBTQ fascists.
Artist Laur Flom reportedly started the project to “help” Harry Potter fans who might have a problem with supporting Rowling’s work due to her advocacy against transgender radicalism. He has now completed at least 30 “re-bound” books that he offers for sale.
“The project is spurred by her transphobia … I was [a fan]. Growing up when I did, it was a given that you would read ‘Harry Potter,'” he told SWNS, as reported by Fox News.
Flom said that Rowling’s “views on people like me” left a bad taste in his mouth.
“It raised questions about the ethics of consuming her work,” he said, adding that “the purpose of this project is to create a safe space for fans to find comfort in the books and critically engage with J.K Rowling’s work.”
Flom buys secondhand copies of the books and removes the covers along with the copyright pages bearing Rowling’s name, replacing them with covers of his own design.
“Each book apparently takes around 12 hours for Flom to re-bind — not including the time it takes for him to package the books and send them off to buyers,” noted Fox News. “Flom reportedly sells each newly bound book for about $170. For a set of seven, he charges roughly $1,200. A portion of each sale is donated to charities that serve the transgender community.”
Flom said that he receives mostly positive reactions and that he hopes his work will highlight Rowling’s transphobia.
“I would hope that the impact of my project is just to bring light to [Rowling’s] transphobia and to make people aware of the things she has said … I get so many comments just asking what she had done,” he said.
“Just the fact that people have been interested makes me think that it’s been successful,” he added.
In the summer of 2020, J.K. Rowling said that transgender ideology could lead to the erasure of womanhood as we know it by denying the basic biological functions that differentiate women from men.
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she tweeted.
The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
Following her post, Rowling faced severe social media backlash, prompting “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne to publicly declare their support for the trans movement. Actors Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort, and the late Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, have both defended Rowling.
As criticism mounted, Rowling penned an essay about her experiences as a survivor of both sexual assault and domestic violence and argued that the concept of men becoming women erases womanhood entirely.
“It isn’t enough for women to be trans allies,” she wrote. “Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves. But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head.’”
