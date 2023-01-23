George Lopez: ‘If You’re an Enemy of Drag, You’re an Enemy of Mine’

Comedian George Lopez has taken a public stand in support of drag artists in general and George Santos in particular.

The 61-year-old joined “The View” last Thursday and added to the hosts’ discussion about Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, signing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year.

He derided anti-drag prejudice after co-host Ana Navarro shared her support for those performers.

“If you’re an enemy of drag, you’re an enemy of mine,” Lopez declared.

As the New York Post reports, Joy Behar, 80, Navarro, 51, and fellow co-host Sara Haines, 45, also reflected on disgraced conservative politician Santos’ reported history as a drag queen in Brazil.

Santos allegedly went by the name Kitara Ravache while dressing as his glamorous alter ego.

Santos, 34, who is the first openly gay Republican to win the House seat, has since denied this claim, the NY Post report notes, and has said publicly he refuses to resign over the growing list of allegations he has been economical with the truth.

Navarro argued the criticism of Santos’ history as a drag queen has nothing to do with drag itself.

“Listen, I’m sorry, but this has had me cackling to no end. I love drag queens, I’m a drag hag, we were at a drag show this last weekend, I’m constantly defending drag queens. This has nothing to do with drag queens, this has to do with hypocrisy,” Navarro said.

“[Santos], when he was running, went on Facebook and expressed support for the Florida law, the one we refer to as ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ he’s aligned himself with a party that has turned drag queens into a cultural wedge issue — a manufactured cultural wedge issue — so, it’s endless lies,” she went on.