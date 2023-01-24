Woke Mob Eats ‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Alive for Liking J.K. Rowling Tweet

A woke mob has targeted Star Wars actor Mark Hamill after he “liked” a tweet from J.K. Rowling scolding one of her critics.

On Sunday, transgender broadcaster India Willoughby sniped at Rowling’s womanhood, presumably over the author’s stance against transgender radicalism.

“I’m more of a woman than J.K. Rowling will ever be,” Willoughby tweeted.

“Citation needed,” Rowling responded, which then prompted Mark Hamill’s like.

Woke trolls on Twitter later caught wind of Hamill’s like and started mercilessly calling for his head.

Mark Hamill has championed virtually every left-wing cause imaginable over the past few years, from his hatred of former President Donald Trump to his abortion support to his celebration of Disney’s opposition to Florida’s anti-groomer bill, which barred teachers from discussing sexuality with kindergarteners in the Sunshine State.

Ironically enough, Hamill previously faced a cancel mob when he liked a tweet from singer/actress Bette Midler decrying the erasure of womanhood.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas!’ Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!” tweeted Bette Midler, which Mark Hamill liked.

In the summer of 2020, J.K. Rowling said that transgender ideology could lead to the erasure of womanhood as we know it by denying the basic biological functions that differentiate women from men.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she tweeted.

Following her post, Rowling faced severe social media backlash, prompting “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne to publicly declare their support for the trans movement. Actors Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort, and the late Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, have both defended Rowling.

As criticism mounted, Rowling penned an essay about her experiences as a survivor of both sexual assault and domestic violence and argued that the concept of men becoming women erases womanhood entirely.

“It isn’t enough for women to be trans allies,” she wrote. “Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves. But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head.’”

