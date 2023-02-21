Woke Diversity Fail: BAFTA Film Awards Blasted over All-White Winners

The BAFTA Film awards are under attack by the woke mob following Sunday’s ceremony in which every single winner was white.

Among the 49 people who won Britain’s equivalent of the Oscars, not a single person was an ethnic minority despite BAFTA’s much-heralded diversity requirements that went into effect in 2019 and were designed to bring more minority faces to the winners circle.rrr

But that effort yielded a 100 percent white roster of trophy recipients during Sunday’s ceremony in London despite the presence of non-white nominees in every acting category, including Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Daryl McCormack, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh.

Minority actors accounted for 40 percent of the acting nominations this year, according to a BBC News report. But they all went home empty-handed.

The results have prompted a deluge of criticism, with one commentator telling the BBC News that she was “heartbroken.”

Critic and BAFTA short film jury member Ashanti Omkar told the outlet she felt “quite devastated” after watching the ceremony and seeing the group photo of winners. She said the winners all deserved awards, but said “this is what I was feeling, and I honestly I was heartbroken,” she told BBC News. “I felt quite devastated.”

Marcus Ryder, a diversity consultant who worked with BAFTA on its diversity requirements, told the outlet he was also disappointed.

“And depressingly, despite a massive overhaul, on which I and many other industry people were consulted and which resulted in 120 changes to the BAFTA award processes, 1,000 new members from under-represented groups etc, the end result is there is no substantial change,” he said

The BAFTA results also provoked impassioned attacks on social media.

Here are the winners of the 2023 BAFTAs. The black woman is a presenter. Not even Oscar/GoldenGlobe winners Michelle Yeoh, Angela Basset, Viola Davis or Ke Huy Quan could break through. All judging systems have biases but this is broken. I'm not proud to be a BAFTA member today. pic.twitter.com/3A2IGewjHh — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) February 19, 2023

That every BAFTA winner is White is NOT shocking. Its intentional to exclude and discriminate. So very…British. #BAFTAsowhite #BAFTA2023 @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/OIUdSDSntA — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) February 20, 2023

Love the diversity with this year’s BAFTA winners. American, Australian, Irish, blonde, brunette… 😍 pic.twitter.com/GAWeu6qA0B — Mike (@michaelcollado) February 19, 2023

This year’s big winner was Netflix’s German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which won seven BAFTAs, including best picture and director. The lead acting awards went to Austin Butler for Elvis and Cate Blanchett for Tar, while the supporting prizes went to Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, both for The Banshees of Inisheran.

