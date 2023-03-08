Two Women Die in Crowd Surge at GloRilla’s New York Concert

A stampede at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York, authorities said may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire has claimed the lives of two women caught up in the melee.

The Associated Press reports Memphis rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had wound up their sets Sunday night at Rochester’s Main Street Armory when something prompted people to surge dangerously toward the exits just after 11 p.m., Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday.

“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” Smith added.

Police found three badly injured women in the auditorium. One, Rhondesia Belton, of Buffalo, died at a hospital. Belton, 33, worked for Buffalo’s Traffic Violations Agency, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted Monday evening.

Rochester Police announced the death of a 35-year-old woman late Monday, the AP report outlined. Her name was not released. Another woman remained in critical condition, police said. Seven additional people were treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

GloRilla used social media to address the tragedy.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” the Grammy-nominated rapper, 23, wrote on Twitter late Monday.