Tilda Swinton Is Latest Hollywood Star to Rebel Against COVID Protocols: ‘I Was Told to Wear a Mask … and I’m Not’

Tilda Swinton is the latest Hollywood start to rebel against COVID protocols, saying she will refuse to wear a mask on her next movie shoot.

Speaking this week at the SXSW Festival in Austin, the Scottish actress said she doesn’t intend comply with film industry standards on masks, adding that she is “very healthy” even after multiple COVID-19 infections in the past three years.

“I’m about to shoot a picture in Ireland, and I was told to wear a mask at all times, and I’m not,” she said, according to multiple reports.

Swinton’s refusal comes after actor Woody Harrelson recently blasted Hollywood COVID protocols in an interview with the New York Times.

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, Let’s be done with this nonsense,” he said.

“It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?”

Actor Tim Robbins later voiced his support for Harrelson.

“Woody is right. Time to end this charade,” Robbins tweeted last week.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher has repeatedly called for an end to COVID vaccine mandates, calling them an infringement on basic liberties.

