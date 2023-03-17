Upcoming Superman Movie to Restore ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way’ Motto After DC Comics Dumped it in 2021

The upcoming Superman movie to be directed by James Gunn is set to restore the “American way” portion of Superman’s ages-old motto after DC Comics removed the patriotic segment back in 2021.

As Breitbart News reported in Oct. of 2021, DC Comics dumped the Man of Steel’s “America” replacing it with “a better tomorrow” by rewriting the original slogan — “truth, justice, and the American way” — to read “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.”

“Superman’s new motto of ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world,” DC explained at the time.

James Gunn, the man hired to correct the mess Warner Bros. has made of its DC universe of movies, seems to be trying to pull Superman back out of the extreme wokeness by returning the character’s heritage.

According to the Daily Mail, Gunn is reversing the comic company’s elimination of “America” and returning Superman to his roots in the upcoming movie set for release in 2025.

Warner has released a synopsis of the coming film that returns “America” to its rightful place in Superman’s motto.

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” the press release says. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

The move is the best proof yet that Gunn wants to reverse the bad reputation DC’s comic character movies have earned thus far, first by dropping some of the woke aspects of the recent comic book debacles.

After all, at the same time DC dumped the American way from Superman’s slogan, the company also put out a gay Superman comic that was a total embarrassment in sales. The book was canceled after only 18 issues.

The woke themes suffered a major backlash from comic book fans and others, and even caused one of DC’s artists to quit the company and start his own anti-woke comics. And his new comic later raked in $3 million upon its debut, proving how hungry comics fans are for a non-woke product.

Gunn, recently posted a series of messages to social media explaining his involvement in the world of Superman and confirming that he is going to direct the next film by bringing him back to his “heritage.”

I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston