Jon Voight: Trump Will ‘Save’ Nation from ‘Barbaric Left Insanity’ Despite ‘Cruel’ Indictment

Former President Donald Trump will yet “save this nation from the barbaric left insanity” despite the current indictment “lie,” according to Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, who slammed the Biden administration as a “joke” and “disgrace,” as he urged Americans to vote for Trump in 2024 to make America “the greatest country.”

In a roughly two-minute clip posted on Monday, the Hollywood legend began by describing “the worst nightmare” Americans have endured over the last several years, including the thousands of loved ones lost due to the pandemic as well as “the unrighteousness of gun violence due to unfit mentality.”

He also issued a call to “take back” the country’s values, as he expressed hope that change was still attainable.

“Now we must make this war end and bring justice to all, for this is our country of liberty; this is our country that dreams are made of,” he said. “It has been knocked down with lies, deceit, and fear, but, my friends, now is our chance to change this, and we must, for our children and our grandchildren.”

“Let us now take back our liberty, our justice, our dreams,” he added.

Referring to the current administration as a “joke,” Voight urged Americans to vote next year to make the country “great again.”

“The Biden administration is a false security for our nation; it’s a joke; it’s a disgrace,” he said. “And now we have the greatest chance to make it great again.”

“We must all vote in 2024 for the only president who can take this country and strip away the dirt, the grime, the lies and make this country what it was meant to be: the greatest country, land of the free, where opportunities are great,” he added.

Voight then slammed the “lie” that is the indictment of the former president.

“And we, the people, must see this lie that they have brought upon President Trump — an indictment — this cruel intention, this lie,” he said.

“We must not forget [Bill] Clinton’s true affair, and that they never caused this cruelty on any other president before,” he added, noting that “truth shall prevail.”

According to the veteran Hollywood actor, former President Trump will “save” the country from the “insanity” of the left with our assistance.

“The 45th president of the United States shall save this nation from the barbaric left insanity, and we, the people, shall help with our truths and prayers,” he said.

Voight concluded by calling on his countrymen to “put faith back and remember the greatest president: Donald J. Trump, 2024.”

“He, and only he, will build this land back to her beauty, where she will stand proud and she will hold the torch up for freedom: freedom of the people [and] freedom of our greatest achievement of red, white and blue; the gift of what and who we are, the American dream,” he said.

The clip follows the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a grand jury in New York on Thursday for his alleged role in paying hush money to a porn star.

The former president, reacting to the news, slammed the decision as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history,” as he expressed his belief that the move will “backfire” on Democrat President Joe Biden, whom he aims to defeat in next year’s general election.

Fellow Republicans have largely expressed outrage over the indictment, with many sharing criticisms of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the “politically motivated” case.

It also comes on the heels of numerous national polls indicating that more than fifty percent of the GOP electorate backs Trump.

Voight has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal conservative voices.

The Midnight Cowboy star narrated a video about American exceptionalism at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) as well as an RNC video about President Trump’s successful efforts to free American hostages held captive in foreign lands.

In November, he claimed that Trump was the only president who “understood truths” and had the “best interests” of the American people and American dream in mind.

Calling on viewers to “pray” for the former president to “return to the presidency,” he also claimed that only Trump could “stop this swamp, this deceit and injustice.”

Last year, Voight accused President Joe Biden of having “lowered our nation’s standards and heightened our prices for his benefit.”

Previously, he blasted the hypocrisy of the left and the media for justifying Hunter Biden’s racism “while the Trump family were harassed night and day.”

He also slammed liberals for attacking Israel and Jews, demanding that people not be “fooled.”

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, Voight warned the United States will be “in great danger” if Joe Biden becomes president.

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want, to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” he said.

