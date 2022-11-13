Jon Voight: Only Trump Can Stop Swamp, ‘Pray’ He Returns as President

President Donald Trump was the only president who “understood truths” and had the “best interests” of the American people and American dream in mind, according to Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, who claimed only Trump could “stop this swamp, this deceit and injustice,” as he called on viewers to “pray” for the former president to “return to the presidency.”

The two-minute clip posted on Sunday and titled “Wake up America,” begins with the Hollywood legend declaring it his “great honor” to say “God bless America.”

He calls for a “healing” for the country from “all the unrighteousness that is taking place” following last week’s midterm elections which saw a much smaller victory for Republicans than the “red wave” that had been predicted.

Warning Americans that the country is “in danger of a Third World War,” Voight insisted the time had come to “look at this lie — this deceit — that continues day after day.”

“Can you not all see this lie?” he asked. “We must all wake up because if we don’t see this lie, this land will die; die in its beauty, its freedom, [and] its opportunity.”

Though America is “supposed to be the land of the free,” he charged, “it’s far from this.”

“It’s a dark web, a dark world,” he stated. “But not for long because, my friends, a change is coming and a new light will emerge.”

“We must all see this truth and allow justice to take place now,” he added.

Voight argued that “the only way we can win these elections is to see the lies, deceit and corruption from the left, the media, and the unknowns – we’ll know who they are.”

He then called for Americans to join together in order to “vote for true justice for all.”

Voight also suggested to “pray that the one president who understood truths and had the best interest of the American people, the American dream — President Donald Trump — will return to the presidency.”

“He and only he can stop this swamp, this deceit and injustice,” he said.

He concluded with a “wake up” call for fellow Americans.

“Wake up from this bad dream and bring back life, justice, [and] truth in the only land that’s meant for dreams of goodness, the land of the free — America — the greatest land, the greatest soil for mankind; the land where heroes fought for their truths,” he said.

“And this, my friends, is where we must see the truth,” he added. “Allow President Trump to rebuild our soil and our land so we can rise to her glory. Much love to you.”

Voight has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal conservative voices.

The Midnight Cowboy star narrated a video about American exceptionalism at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) as well as an RNC video about President Trump’s successful efforts to free American hostages held captive in foreign lands.

In March, Voight accused President Joe Biden of having “lowered our nation’s standards and heightened our prices for his benefit.”

Last year, he blasted the hypocrisy of the left and the media for justifying Hunter Biden’s racism “while the Trump family were harassed night and day.”

He also slammed liberals for attacking Israel and Jews, demanding that people not be “fooled.”

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, Voight warned the United States will be “in great danger” if Joe Biden becomes president.

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want, to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” he said.