Trans Featured in Sundance Documentary ‘Kokomo City’ Fatally Shot in Atlanta

A transgender individual who was featured in the Sundance documentary, Kokomo City, was fatally shot in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the scene of the shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta, and that they are currently investigating the incident, according to a report by Deadline.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. She was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by AFR [Atlanta Fire Rescue Department],” police said. “Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”

While police did not identify the victim by name, Kokomo City director D. Smith told Deadline that it was 35-year-old Rasheeda Williams — also known as Koko Da Doll — who was fatally shot in Atlanta Tuesday night.

Smith referred to the Williams as “the latest victim of violence against black transgender women.”

Daniella Carter, who was also featured in Kokomo City, took to Instagram to express shock over the shooting, writing, “Never thought I’d lose you, but here I am standing alone without you by my side…”

Fellow Kokomo City cast member Dominique Silver also took to Instagram to express dismay, writing, “My sister you are gone but you will NEVER be forgotten! I am struggling right now to grasp the fact that we just spoke and now you aren’t here by my side!”

“WE WILL GET JUSTICE FOR YOU AND PLEASE PROTECT BLACK TRANS WOMEN AT ALL COST! This shit is getting RIDICULOUS,” Silver added, along with the hashtags “Stop Killing Us,” and “Black Trans Lives Matter.”

