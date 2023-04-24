Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have thrown their support behind drag queen performances for children, saying laws that ban such performances represent “bad karma.”

In a video posted to Bacon’s Twitter account, the couple are seen wearing matching t-shirts saying: “Drag is an art. Drag is a right.”

#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift https://t.co/Ef2Eiz8Mzg #DragIsARight pic.twitter.com/BUyfecVFA4 — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) April 23, 2023

Bacon captioned the clip: “#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help.”

The Footloose actor encouraged his followers to support the ACLU’s “Drag Defense Fund” — an effort whose stated goal is to raise money “in support of the ACLU’s LGBTQ+ rights work.” He also directed followers to his own non-profit organization, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.

The post concludes with the hashtag “#DragIsaRight.”

A growing number of states, including Florida and Tennessee, are prohibiting drag performances in front of children, citing the frequently raunchy and sexual nature of drag shows.

Tennessee’s law, which was passed in February, restricts drag queen shows and other sexually explicit acts from taking place in front of children or on public property where children may be present. As Breitbart News reported, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the law, claiming it was “likely both vague and overly-broad.”

The state laws have prompted a number of celebrities to protest, including pop star Lizzo, who recently performed in Tennessee with RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni in defiance of the state’s recently passed anti-grooming legislation.

