Disney Reckoning: Layoffs Hit Left-Wing Site FiveThirtyEight, Founder Nate Silver Says He’ll Likely Leave Company

Disney’s continued layoffs have arrived at the left-wing blog FiveThirtyEight — a division of Disney’s ABC News — according to founder Nate Silver, who all but announced he will be leaving the troubled media conglomerate.

Nate Silver revealed the bad news, on social media Tuesday saying “Disney layoffs have substantially impacted” the organization. The Walt Disney Co. is in the process of eliminating 7,000 workers across its many media properties as CEO Bob Iger attempts to find $5.5 billion in savings following a disastrous 2022.

“I am sad and disappointed to a degree that’s kind of hard to express right now,” Silver wrote. “We’ve been at Disney almost 10 years. My contract is up soon and I expect that I’ll be leaving at the end of it.”

As Breitbart News reported, the happiest place on Earth is swimming in a sea of red ink and pink slips.

Disney is eliminating 7,000 jobs worldwide, or more than 3 percent of its workforce, with U.S. employees expected to be hit the hardest.

Disney’s financial woes come as the company increasingly embraces transgenderism, critical race theory, and other forms of woke politics in its entertainment aimed at children. Last year, the company picked a political fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law — which forbids the teaching of sexuality and radical gender theory, including transgenderism, in public schools.

FiveThirtyEight specialized in statistics-driven political news and analysis. It became part of Disney’s ESPN in 2013 and later moved to ABC News.

During the Trump administration, the site veered toward the far left, running borderline self-parody plitical thinkpieces, including one arguing that many men stuck with President Donald Trump through the coronavirus pandemic because they shared his macho, “shrug it off” attitude toward the virus.

ABC News has already laid off dozens of employees, including some of its highest-ranking executives, as part of the wider Disney purge.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com