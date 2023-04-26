‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates ‘People Hearing the Name of Christ in Movie Theaters’

Actor Alan Ritchson, known for his roles on The Hunger Games and Reacher, said that he appreciates how faith-based films are shown in theaters.

In a prayer Zoom meeting with fellow cast and crew members for his upcoming film Ordinary Angels, Ritchson said that movie theaters behave like a new “pulpit” and that “people are hearing the name of Christ in movie theaters.”

Actor Alan Ritchson says he has a passion for faith-based movies and wants them to succeed at the box office so even more will be produced. "I want to be a part of stories like that." https://t.co/hdvX9NGQFN — CBN News (@CBNNews) April 19, 2023

“If that’s where the pulpit is for people who wouldn’t normally step foot in a church, then that’s still a great way to have that conversation,” he said. “It matters that these films get supported.”

Ritchson also told Christian Headlines that “ther people in [Hollywood] watch this and a groundswell kind of takes place in Hollywood that changes things in a real meaningful way.”

As Breitbart News reported, the upcoming film Big George Foreman will chronicle the legendary boxer’s life and his journey through faith.

“It doesn’t matter what you achieve, what you accomplish in this life,” he said in an interview with the Christian Post. “The most important thing is to keep your eye on the true prize, and that’s serving God.”

“Find God, have faith in God,” Foreman added. “It doesn’t matter what happened, believe all things are possible. Don’t ever give up on possibility and your life can be turned and changed for the better.”

As John Nolte of Breitbart News previously reported, Jesus Revolution has continually defied expectations to become a box-office smash to the point of outgrossing four of this year’s Oscar nominees combined.

“After only two weeks in release, a little Christian film called Jesus Revolution has grossed $30.5 million, which is a better domestic take than five of this year’s Best Picture nominees. In fact, it’s a better domestic haul than four of those Best Picture nominees combined,” Nolte noted.

“What makes this accomplishment even more satisfying is that Jesus Revolution has accomplished this after just two weeks in theaters. Every one of the Best Picture nominees listed below has already completed or is at the end of its theatrical run,” he added.

