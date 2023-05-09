Anthropologie Awash With Boycott Backlash After Brand Uses Man to Model Dresses

Customers are vowing to boycott Anthropologie after the women’s clothing brand posted an ad featuring a male model twirling in one of its dresses.

Anthropologie ended up disabling the comment section for its Instagram post that featured an ad involving a male model clad in dresses after its customers slammed the women’s clothing brand and vowed never to purchase Anthropologie products again.

“I will never purchase your products again,” one Instagram user commented. “Go woke, go broke.”

When Anthropologie disabled the comments to its post featuring a man twirling in dresses, outraged customers took the comment section of other posts, where they expressed their dismay.

“Apparently you learned nothing from Bud Light. I won’t step foot in your store again,” one wrote.

“I’m so sad this is how you’ve chosen to represent your brand and women,” another said. “I have loved your store for as long as I can remember, and I’ve now unfollowed you and will spend my money elsewhere.”

“I will never shop at Anthropologie again,” another declared. “It’s so disappointing that you prefer a man model women’s clothes, than a woman. Doesn’t resonate with women at all.”

“Unfollowed. Will never purchase from you again. Stop appropriating women,” another commented.

Another Instagram user simply stated, “Lost my business.”

“Unfollow and me & my 6 DAUGHTERS will NEVER shop Anthro again!!” another proclaimed, before adding the hashtag, “Woke Broke.”

“Will never shop at your store again!” another Instagram user echoed.

“No thanks, I only shop at WOMEN’S clothing stores,” another wrote, adding the hashtags, “Boycott Anthropologie” and “Go Woke Go Broke.”

“Anthropologie believes men make the best women. I’m done with your brand trying to erase women,” another said.

“No longer shopping with you,” another stated.

Many other Instagram users accused Anthropologie of attempting to “erase women.”

Anthropologie is not the only women’s clothing brand to offend its customers.

Last month, luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette, which once prided itself on having high-end products “by women, for women,” changed its slogan to “a luxury brand for all” and posted an ad featuring a male clad in a bra and panties.

In today’s woke society, women are seeing biological males introducing into virtually every space that once belonged to them — everything from women’s sports, to beauty pageants, to clothing brands, men are increasingly erasing “women’s only” spaces.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.