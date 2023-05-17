Jane Fonda Said French Director Once Tried to Sleep with Her ‘to See What My Orgasms Were Like’

Jane Fonda claimed that a French director once tried to sleep with her to discover what her orgasms were like.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jane Fonda said it was the late filmmaker René Clément who wanted to go to bed with her. Fonda worked with Clément on the 1964 movie Les Félins, co-starring Alain Delon.

During the episode, Cohen asked Fonda to name “one man in Hollywood who tried to pick you up once that you turned down.”

“The French director René Clément,” Fonda replied, later adding, “Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said that the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like.”

“Are you kidding me?” Cohen responded

“But he said it in French and I pretended like I didn’t understand,” said Fonda.

Clément, who died in 1996, directed such acclaimed films as Purple Noon, Is Paris Burning?, and Forbidden Games.

Later, Fonda revealed that she once saw Michael Jackson naked when he was visiting her on the set of the 1981 move On Golden Pond and went skinny dipping. She also said she once saw Greta Garbo naked when the Swedish star also went for a swim.

As Breitbart News reported, Fonda recently appeared on ABC’s The View where she said that she “thought of murder” when asked what she recommended to fight for abortion accessibility.

