Watch — Tina Turner’s 7 Greatest Performances

Tina Turner, a legendary pop and rock icon and one of the best-selling recording artists of all time — who has been called The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and has defied and ruled an often male-dominated genre, topping the charts for decades — passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Here are some of Turner’s biggest performances throughout her career.

1. In July 1985, Turner performed alongside rocker Mick Jagger at Live Aid in front of 100,000 people in the John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event was organized by Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine disaster. The performance was broadcast across the world through one of the largest satellite link-ups of all time and was seen by around 40 percent of the global population.

2. That following year, in July 1986, Turner performed “Tearing Us Apart” alongside Eric Clapton at the Wembley Arena in London, UK.

3. In January 1988, Turner’s concert at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, broke a world record when she performed in front of a sold-out crowd of 180,000 people.

The event set the record as one of the largest attendances by a solo artist in the 20th century, and earned the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer a Guinness World Record. The previous record was held by Frank Sinatra.

4. In 1990, the “Addicted To Love” songstress performed in front of 70,000 fans against a backdrop of fireworks and pyrotechnics at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5. In 1993, Turner dazzled as the pre-match entertainment for the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) grand final between the Brisbane Broncos and St George Dragons as she gave an iconic performance.

6. In 2000, the “I Want to Take You Higher” singer performed her unforgettable hits at the Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 concertgoers.

7. In 2008 and 2009 Turner went on tour to mark her 50th year in music. The milestone event, dubbed, “Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour,” was the singer’s 12th and final tour, and followed her record-breaking “Twenty Four Seven Tour” in 2000.

During that tour, the “We Don’t Need Another Hero” singer performed a hit-packed set at London’s O2 Arena, where she wowed thousands of adoring fans.

Turner also won Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2008, Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1985, Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1985, and Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 1986, 1987, and 1989, among a slew of other awards.

The pop and rock icon has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, which makes her one of the best-selling female artists in history.

Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83 at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long illness.

