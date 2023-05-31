Al Pacino, 82, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Expecting a Baby

Father’s day has come early for Al Pacino, 82, after his representative confirmed the veteran Hollywood star and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first child together.

Entertainment outlet TMZ broke the news.

Alfallah, 29, is currently eight months pregnant with the Scarface star’s fourth child.

The pair have been romantically linked since April 2022 after being photographed leaving Felix Restaurant in Venice, California.

Alfallah shared a photo of her with Pacino on her Instagram account on that occasion. The pair were at the Gagosian art gallery in New York City seeing her friend’s exhibition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor (@nooralfallah)

Pacino has three children from two different women … two with Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant, the TMZ report outlines.

Alfallah works in the film industry and has produced films such as Billy Knight, Little Death and Brosa Nostra.

She previously dated musician Mick Jagger in 2017.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Pacino has appeared in The Irishman, The Godfather, Scarface and Scent of a Woman, winning an Oscar for best actor for the latter.

The actor’s co-star from The Godfather Part II, Robert de Niro, recently announced he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79, as Breitbart News reported.

Pacino will be 100 when his latest child turns 18.