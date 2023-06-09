‘Joker’ Star Marc Maron: Pat Robertson Returning to Hell, Donald Trump Returning to Court

Comedian Marc Maron, who played opposite Robert De Niro in Joker, celebrated both the death CBN founder Pat Robertson and the indictment of former President Donald Trump all at once.

“Pat Robertson is returning to hell and Trump is returning to court. Big day for justice,” tweeted Maron.

Pat Robertson is returning to hell and Trump is returning to court. Big day for justice. — marc maron (@marcmaron) June 9, 2023

Breitbart News highlighted various leftists who gleefully welcomed the death of Pat Robertson.

Marc Maron celebrated Trump’s indictment earlier this year in relation to the Stormy Daniels case.

what a great day this turned out to be — marc maron (@marcmaron) March 30, 2023

Pat Robertson died at the age of 94 on Thursday after a long career in Christian media.

As Breitbart News reported, the former president announced on Truth Social that he had been indicted on Thursday, though the details remain unknown at this time.

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

The former president has reportedly been ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of federal criminal proceedings against him.

This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” Trump concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

The former president declared in a video that he is an “innocent man.”

Donald J. Trump / Truth Social

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.