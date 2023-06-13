‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Walks Red Carpet at Glitzy Hollywood Premier After Multiple Arrests

Embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, made a red carpet appearance on Monday after being arrested multiple times last year and being accused of grooming young girls.

Miller was seen walking the red carpet at the glitzy Hollywood premiere of The Flash on Monday, which marks the first high profile appearance the actor has had since being involved in a slew of offscreen controversies last year.

Ezra Miller takes the carpet for #TheFlash premiere in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/osdZl8fM0n — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

As Breitbart News reported in October, Miller had pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of burglary as he was facing up to 26 years in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted.

Last summer, Warner Bros. — after remaining quiet for months while Miller continued making headlines for questionable and disturbing behavior — finally broke its silence by revealing that The Flash would still proceed, despite the actor’s ongoing stream of scandals, restraining orders, and a growing petition to recast his role.

Miller’s public controversies began last year, when he was arrested multiple times in Hawaii for various public disturbances.

Upon being arrested, Miller erupted on police officers, demanding that they get his pronouns right or face legal consequences for a hate crime, after police addressed him as “sir” rather than “they.”

After that, the actor was accused in a legal complaint of grooming a teenager since she was 12 years old, as well as acting inappropriately toward a separate child.

In a separate situation, Miller was accused of housing three young children and their mother at his farm in Vermont, causing the father — as well as two others with knowledge of the situation — to worry.

The two other individuals with knowledge of the situation told Rolling Stone that there are unattended firearms around the actor’s home, as well as frequent and heavy marijuana usage in front of the children. They also claimed that a one-year-old child had picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

In 2020, the actor was seen was seen in a bizarre video that appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

