‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller, Facing Up to 26 Years in Prison, Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Counts

Embattled actor and The Flash star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of burglary on Monday morning. He faces up to 26 years in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted.

Miller, who was charged with one felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one minor charge of petit larceny, appeared virtually in a Vermont court, where he pleaded not guilty to an incident from May 1, according to a report by Manchester Journal.

Surveillance video footage from the May 1 incident reportedly shows the actor entering a neighbor’s home, where he stole bottles of liquor. The actor can also be seen walking off the porch of the home with three bottles, and handing them off to an unknown individual in a car.

There is also video evidence of Miller appearing to notice a security camera as he picks up another bottle, saying “Oh,” and then putting the bottle back.

When troopers arrived at the home the next day, they checked the crime scene for DNA, and found the living room disheveled, with cigarettes and lighters left on the floor. Several items in the pantry were also scattered on the floor.

The homeowner also expressed fear about Miller to the troopers, saying that the actor is unpredictable and owns several firearms.

Miller is now prohibited from speaking to or harassing the neighbor involved in the case, and is also barred from entering the property he allegedly burglarized, per terms of release.

The Justice League actor’s Monday morning plea is just the latest development in his seemingly never-ending series of legal and personal issues, which include allegations of grooming a teenager since she was 12 years old, as well as acting inappropriately toward a separate child, and intimidating a family by brandishing a firearm during an argument.

In August, Warner Bros. — after remaining quiet for months while Miller continued making headlines for questionable and disturbing behavior — finally broke its silence by revealing that the actor’s film The Flash is still proceeding, despite Miller’s ongoing stream of scandals, restraining orders, and a growing petition to recast his role.

