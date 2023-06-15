Warner Bros. Discovery Sponsoring Gay Film Festival Celebrating ‘Queer Childhood,’ with Drag Queen Story Hour for Children

Warner Bros. Discovery is sponsoring a gay film festival this summer that will celebrate what it is calling “queer childhood,” with a special drag queen story hour event for children.

Organizers of Outfest, the annual gay film festival in Los Angeles, said they will hold a special slate of programming for “queer youth” and “queer families” this year that will allow attendees to “enjoy a playful, safe and affirming environment to celebrate vibrant queer childhood.”

The slate includes two film programs for “both children and teens” as well as a drag queen story hour. The so-called family-oriented events are scheduled to take place July 23 at the newly relaunched Vidiots theater and video store in the Eagle Rock neighborhood.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, is sponsoring this year’s Outfest, along with Genesis Motor America. The festival is set to take place July 13 to 23 in venues around L.A.

The left-wing media giant has been aggressively pushing gender non-conformity in its entertainment for children.

As Breitbart News reported, the Cartoon Network’s’ We Baby Bears animated series has introduced characters who are gender “non-binary” and use “they/them” pronouns, making it the latest show to promote gender non-conformity in children.

Looney Tunes — the classic children’s animated brand from Warner Bros. — recently celebrated Pride Month by using Bugs Bunny to encourage people to dress up as drag queens.

