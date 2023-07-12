FBI Posts Mock Taylor Swift Album Cover Asking for Crime Tips

The FBI posted a mock Taylor Swift album cover encouraging the pop star’s millions of fans to report federal crime tips.

“Justice is better than revenge,” a recent tweet from the Washington FBI Field Office reads. “You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country.”

Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu to submit a tip. pic.twitter.com/kn9QhlNhGx — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) July 10, 2023

“If you have information about a federal crime, speak now,” the tweet adds.

The tweet also includes an image similar to the cover of Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album.

“Speak Now. Do you have a tip about a federal crime?” the mock album cover reads.

The FBI then goes on to list “terrorism, cybercrime, counterintelligence, civil rights, public corruption, weapons of mass destruction, organized crime, violent crime,” and “white-collar crime,” along with “FBI’s version” at the end of each crime.

While there is no evidence that Swift had any involvement in the FBI’s post, lyrics from her most recent fully original album, Midnights, suggest that the singer may likely support cooperation with the federal agency.

In her 2022 song, “Vigilante Shit,” Swift appears to fantasize about reporting crime to the FBI.

“While he was doing lines and crossing all of mine/ Someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI,” the lyrics read.

Speaking of crime, Swift has recently joined the growing number of celebrities who have recently had items thrown at them during or after their performances — a phenomenon that appears to have become the trend of the summer among concertgoers around the world.

Over the weekend, multiple objects were thrown at the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer as she exited the stage after one of her performances in Kansas City.

