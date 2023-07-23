150-Pound Statue, Other Items Stolen from ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Set in Vermont

A 150-pound statue and other items have been stolen from the set of Beetlejuice 2 in Vermont last week, according to police.

“We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back!” the Vermont State Police said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Vermont state troopers are investigating the theft of this 150-pound set piece from the ‘Beetlejuice 2’ filming location in East Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration.”

“The statue was stolen between 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and 11 a.m. Monday, July 17,” the authorities added. “The thieves bundled the lamppost into the back of an older-model GMC pickup truck just after midnight Friday, July 14.”

The police concluded their post by urging “anyone with information” about the stolen items to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

Security personnel on the Beetlejuice 2 set told police that someone drove a pickup truck up to a large lamppost adorned with a pumpkin decoration on Village Road before they removed the lamppost from its base and drove away, according to a report by NBC 5.

No arrests have been made.

Beetlejuice 2, a sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy about a devious ghost from a place called “Netherworld,” is set to be released in September 2024, according to a report by Variety.

Actor Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Beetlejuice, with Wednesday star Jenny Ortega portraying the daughter of Lydia Diaz, played in the original movie by Winona Ryder, who is also returning for the sequel.

