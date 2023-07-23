Jamie Lee Curtis Rants About Global Warming at Comic-Con: ‘Sh*t Is Happening,’ ‘We’re F**king the World’

Recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis ranted about climate change during a recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, declaring that human industry is “fucking the world.”

Jamie Lee Curtis was at Comic-Con Friday to promote her new graphic novel Mother Nature, thereby sidestepping the SAG-AFTRA strike rule preventing actors from promoting studio projects.

“We’re fucking the world. There is a possibility of change, but we’re going to have to do it,” she said at a panel discussion, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. She later referenced the current summer heat wave.

“It’s happening today!” she added. “We are the hottest we’ve ever been in this country this week. I mean, talk about good timing. Seriously, we couldn’t be talking about something more important.”

Curtis said she doesn’t see climate change as a partisan issue.

“I don’t care what side you’re on,” she said. “It’s happening, and there are things we can do to ameliorate it and to try to stem the tide, excuse the pun. Shit is happening, and so it feels absolutely on point right now.”

As Breitbart News reported, Curtis was one of more than 250 entertainment industry personalities to recently demand social media companies including Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter to censor what they called “hate” and “disinformation” about the “LGBTQ” community.

They argued that any criticism of the surgical mutilation of children in the name of “gender-affirming care” should not be allowed on mainstream social media platforms.

The actress revealed last year that her adopted son Thomas now identifies as a “girl” and goes by the name “Ruby.” Curtis honored him after winning an Academy Award and announced her Oscar statue would have “they/them” pronouns “in support of my daughter Ruby.”

Months later, she declared on social media that she would “protect trans kids,” a reference to the debate over whether to sterilize children and forever impair their sexual function as adults to spare them from a so-called “wrong puberty.”

Earlier this year, Curtis mysteriously deleted a photo of her home where she had a picture hung of a naked child stuffed into a box of some kind.

