Nolte: ‘Sound of Freedom’ Is out-Grossing ‘Mission: Impossible’

After three weekends in release, Sound of Freedom out-grossed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s second weekend in release: $20.1 million compared to $19.5 million.

Even more incredible is the fact Sound of Freedom accomplished that in more than a thousand fewer theaters: 3,285 compared to 4,321.

Sound of Freedom’s per-screen average clocked in at $6,131 to Dead Reckoning’s $4,512.

Finally, while the $400 million budgeted (production and promotion) Dead Reckoning dropped 64.3 percent in its second weekend (a record fall for this 27-year-old franchise), in its third weekend, the $14.5 million Sound of Freedom dropped only 26.2 percent.

Obviously, and for good reason, all this weekend’s box office news revolves around Barbie’s stunning $155 million opening and Oppenheimer’s equally stunning (for an R-rated, three-hour drama) $80.5 million opening. After a brutal year, Hollywood is finally enjoying a decent weekend. But the real news is this…

If these trends continue, Sound of Freedom is set to close the summer by out-grossing both Dead Reckoning and Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Kathleen Kennedy Needs To Be Fired.

At the domestic box office, Sound of Freedom is similarly positioned to out-gross Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Fast X, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. It has already topped The Flash, Scream VI, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and a host of others.

On its face, Angel Studios looked insane dropping Sound of Freedom right in between the releases of Dead Reckoning and Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Kathleen Kennedy Needs To Be Fired. But here we are…

I have always believed there was a big audience waiting for a Sound of Freedom to come along, the hundred million or so of us Hollywood seeks to insult and demean. The Passion of the Christ proved that nearly 20 years ago. The secret sauce is quality. You can’t just slap a “Christian” or “conservative” label on something and expect us to dutifully show up. American Sniper? We’re there. Top Gun: Maverick? We’re there. Sound of Freedom? We’re there.

Three decades ago, Roger Ailes figured out that the news media was not serving 50 percent of the public, which meant there were billions and billions of dollars just sitting around waiting to be scooped up. He scooped it up. Today, it’s the same with entertainment and has been for two decades.

Who wants it?

Who wants those billions?

We’re waiting to hand those billions over to you.

