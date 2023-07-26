Watch: ‘Indiana Jones’ Stunt Performer Lights Himself on Fire in Support of Hollywood Strike

A stunt performer who featured in the latest Indiana Jones film set fire to himself Monday while participating in an Hollywood strike rally.

Mike Massa, a stunt coordinator who has worked on Stranger Things, 1923 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, lit himself up while holding aloft a SAG picket sign while standing atop a mobile stage in a video circulating social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Sanchez (@theelenasanchez)

“We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP,” wrote fellow stunt performer Elena Sanchez in the caption.

The protest group that provided the backdrop for Massa’s stunt group gathered at Fayetteville’s Covert Camera Vehicles outside of Atlanta, which has steadily overtaken Hollywood’s spot as the top location for feature film production.

“We wanted to make a statement and I think we did!” wrote Massa on Instagram. “It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!”

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood stars walked off the job en masse earlier this month after the screen actors’ union SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a new contract with studios, effectively bringing scripted TV and movie production around the country to a screeching halt.

The actors’ work stoppage comes as Hollywood writers are in the third month of their own strike.